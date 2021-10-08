Group calling themselves 'Sporanos' accused of stealing $950,000 in cars, items

The suspects face a total of 91 counts in a series of crimes to support their drug habits, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

DENVER — The Denver District Attorney's Office on Friday announced the indictments of 11 suspects who are accused of stealing more than $950,000 in cars, guns, tools, credit cards and other items to support their drug habits.

The suspects, who called themselves "The Sopranos", were indicted on organized crime charges and face a total of 91 counts, according to DA's Office.

Between at least Feb. 19, 2020, and Sept. 29, 2021, the suspects, many of whom are related or were in an intimate relationship before the crime spree started, stole items to support their addictions to fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine, according to the indictment.

They focused on stealing Kia and Hyundai vehicles, and also vehicles that owners left running and unattended, called "puffers." They also stole guns, tools, identification documents, credit cards, financial transaction devices and electronic devices, the indictment says.

The suspects used Facebook to plan their thefts and arrange bond for one another. Sometimes they livestreamed crimes they were committing while other members of the group commented and offered encouragement, according to the indictment.

The suspects were identified as:

Timothy James Boles, 27

Daniel Holman, 42

Richardlee Martin Ortiz, 28

Lanea Dawn Rodriguez, 23

Guillermo Jesus Hernandez, 21

Danea Lynn Holman, 39

Daysha Ann Holman, 22

Elisha Monique Marquez, 30

Rachel Christine Montour, 22

Sierra Sandoval, 22

Ariel Sosa, 21

The 11 suspects variously faces charges including:

Violating Colorado's Organized Crime Act

First-degree conspiracy to commit aggravated motor vehicle theft

37 counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft

20 counts of identity theft

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a controlled substance

The cases were filed in Denver District court on Sept. 29, according to the DA's Office. Click here to read the indictment. The investigation was conducted by the Denver Police Department, Arvada Police Department, Lakewood Police Department and the Colorado Metro Auto Theft Task Force.