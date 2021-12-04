1 killed in shooting early Monday in southeast Denver, suspect in custody

The Denver medical examiner's office has not yet released the identity of the person killed in the shooting.

DENVER — A shooting early Monday morning in south Denver left one person dead.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of South Parker Road. That's near the intersection with South Quebec Street near the Washington Virginia Vale neighborhood.

One person was taken into custody after the shooting, DPD said. The identity of the person in custody has not yet been released.

The Denver Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the person who was killed at a later time.

Police have not said what events led up to the shooting.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

