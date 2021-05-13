Toddler safe after Jeep stolen with 2-year-old inside

The black jeep was taken just before 2 p.m. from the area of 51st Avenue and Chambers Road in Denver, DPD said.

DENVER — A two-year-old child is safe after the toddler was inside a jeep that was stolen Thursday afternoon from the area of 51st and Chambers Road in Denver, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department (DPD).

That's near Chambers Road and Green Valley Ranch Boulevard in Denver's Montbello neighborhood.

Denver Police said the child was in the back of a black Jeep when it was stolen from that area just before 2 p.m.

At around 2:40 p.m. police said they found the Jeep and child, and the child appeared to be unharmed.

The suspect accused of stealing that Jeep was found about an hour later and taken into custody, according to DPD.

The two-year-old will be evaluated as a precaution, DPD said.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

