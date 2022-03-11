Denver police looking person accused of stealing puppy at Safeway

Police said the 7-month puppy was taken at the Safeway located on North Rampart Street.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is looking for the person accused of stealing a puppy at a grocery store on North Rampart Street on Monday night.

According to DPD, an unknown person took a five-month-old Cane Corso puppy from the Safeway grocery store located at 200 North Rampart Street.

Police said the incident happened on March 7 around 8:48 p.m.

Police released a photo of the person believed to have stolen the five-month-old Cane Corso puppy (see below).

DPD have not released whether the puppy was inside or out when it was stolen. Police have not released additional information on the investigation. 9NEWS has reached out to DPD for more information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

