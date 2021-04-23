Crackdown on street racing results in arrests, citations across Denver metro area

More than 30 law-enforcement agencies teamed up in an effort to stop the dangerous activity.

DENVER — Law enforcement agencies across the Denver metro area made more than 280 citations and four arrests in a joint operation to stop street racing, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said Friday.

>> The video above is how Denver Police use helicopter to find illegal street races

The 34 agencies on board included police departments, sheriff's offices and district attorney's offices from the Denver metro area to Colorado Springs. They agreed to continue their efforts to keep roadways safe from street racing, CSP says in news release.

"Street racing is a dangerous activity that puts lives at risk. Drivers who engage in street racing can quickly lose control and injure or kill themselves or other innocent roadway users," the release says. "In addition, other criminal activities are often tied to these racers, increasing the level of danger. There have been reports of shots being fired during recent events."

Anyone engaging in street racing could face serious penalties like:

Reckless driving

Reckless endangerment

Engaging in a speed contest

Aiding in a speed contest

Obstructing a highway incident to a speed contest

CSP said charges like these could carry enough points that a participant could lose their driving privilege, or face fines or jail time.

There have been a few high-profile incidents in recent weeks of street racing in the Denver metro area. On April 3, a woman engaged in street racing died in a crash at 18th and Lawrence streets in Denver. On March 7, street racers shut down Interstate 225 near East Colfax Avenue.

For those who find themselves in a situation where cars are racing, CSP said to separate yourself and move safely away from those vehicles. Do not try to stop the other cars, but go ahead and call law enforcement.

If there is an immediate safety risk, call 911; otherwise, report the incident to CSP by dialing 277 from a cellphone. People can also later report events to CSP at reportstreetracing.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.