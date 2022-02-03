Attempted murder suspect accused of pointing gun at officers charged

Vincent Martinez, 36, faces six felony counts. He also faces charges in Arvada for a shooting in involving a food delivery driver.

DENVER — The Denver District Attorney's Office has filed criminal charges against a man accused of pointing a gun at two police officers.

According to a release from the DA's office, prosecutors charged 36-year-old Vincent Martinez with six felony counts:

Two counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer

Two counts of menacing with a real or simulated weapon

Two counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender

The release said at 1:50 p.m. on March 2, the Denver Police Department (DPD) Fugitive Unit was contacted by Arvada police in reference to Martinez because they had issued a warrant for him.

When DPD officers contacted Martinez, the release said, Martinez refused to follow commands and allegedly pulled a handgun from the vehicle's glove box. He then pointed the gun in the direction of the two officers, according to the release.

WATCH: The video above is 9NEWS' original reporting on the incident

In response, the release said, both officers fired their weapons multiple times and struck Martinez. He was taken to the hospital, where the release said his condition is stable.

Martinez's first court appearance is scheduled for March 14.

He was wanted in connection with an attempted homicide on Feb. 27 in Arvada.

That shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the area of 7131 West 84th Way, Arvada Police Department spokesperson David Snelling said. The victim was a food delivery driver making a delivery to an apartment building. He had double-parked his car in front of a car that had been reported stolen, Snelling said.

Martinez was sitting in the stolen car and told the victim to move his car, Snelling said. The two exchanged words, then the victim made his delivery. Martinez was waiting when the victim came out of the building, police said. He pulled a gun and fired a round, hitting the victim on the left side of his face. The victim was treated on the scene and released.

Martinez faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, second-degree assault, and crime of violence, related that that crime.

According to an affidavit for Martinez's arrest, he was wanted on seven active felony warrants. That same document says he has a number of prior felony convictions and previous arrests for burglary, assault, motor vehicle theft, assault of a peace officer, resisting arrest and child abuse.

