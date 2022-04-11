Suspect might have committed sexual assaults in multiple states, Denver police say

Anyone who thinks they were a victim of Demetrius Antonio Esquire Wooden was asked to contact the Denver Police Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — A man arrested last month on suspicion of sexual assault might have committed similar crimes in several states over the past 10 years, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said Monday.

Demetrius Antonio Esquire Wooden, 34, of Minnesota, is suspected of sexual assaults last year in Denver and Commerce City. He was arrested March 31 in Grandview, Missouri, and extradited to Colorado.

Detectives think Wooden might have committed additional sexual assaults over the past 10 years in states including Florida, Georgia, Texas, Missouri, Minnesota and the Midwestern states, according to DPD.

Anyone who thinks they were a victim of Wooden was encouraged to contact DPD Detective Steve Bishop at 720-913-6903 or steve.bishop@denvergov.org.

In September of last year, detectives from the Sexual Assault Task Force (SATF) investigated a sexual assault that occurred at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.

As they investigated that incident, they determined it was related to a separate sex assault in Denver involving a different victim, CCPD said. That assault occurred in June 2021 in Denver's Gateway neighborhood.

Wooden faces the following charges in the Commerce City incident:

Sexual assault

Second-degree assault

Third-degree assault

He faces an additional sex assault charge related to the incident in Denver, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

This story contains previous reporting by Janet Oravetz.