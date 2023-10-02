Denver Police ask for public's help after 16-year-old found murdered

Joshua Melbihess was found dead Sept. 26 near South Julian Way and West Mexico Avenue.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) on Monday asked for the public's help in their investigation into the murder last month of 16-year-old Joshua Melbihess.

The teen was found dead Sept. 26, in the street in the 1600 block of South Julian Way, near West Mexico Avenue, in west Denver. That's in the area of Sanderson Gulch between South Lowell and Federal boulevards.

According to the Denver Medical Examiner's Office, he died from a gunshot wound.

Anyone who may have information about the homicide is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or submit tips online at metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

