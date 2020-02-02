DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced Saturday that 1,200 residents will be able to get a free gun lock this weekend.

The goal of the initiative is to help end youth violence, according to a release from the City and County of Denver.

The gun locks are supplied by the Denver Police Department and Project Child Safe, and are available through several members of the city's Safe Haven Partnership, according to the release.

"Youth are getting access to unsecured guns, and incidents are escalating with tragic results," Hancock said in the release. "In one of the safest big cities in the country, that is unacceptable and we know it's preventable. We want to empower every resident to make a difference. Grabbing a free gun lock and securing a weapon is one action we can all take right now to keep young people safe."

Here is a list of locations where people can pick up a free gun lock Sunday, and the times when the giveaways start:

New Hope Ministries of Central Denver, 90 Knox Ct., 10 a.m.

New Beginnings Ministries, 5200 Tejon St. 10:30 a.m.

His Love Fellowship, 910 Kalamath St. After 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services

Anchor of Hope, 2101 N. High St, 11 a.m.

House of Purpose, 8720 E. Colfax Ave., 10:30 a.m.

Church in the City, 1580 N. Gaylord St., 10 a.m.

Christian Riders in Faith, 3423 W. Colfax Ave., 2 p.m.

