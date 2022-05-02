Denver man guilty in triple shooting of parents, 11-year-old girl

Joseph and Althea McDaniels and their daughter Christine died in May 2019 when a man walked into their home in southwest Denver and shot them.

DENVER — A jury on Friday found Bustaman Kartabrata, 62, guilty of murdering three family members – a couple and their 11-year-old daughter – as they were packing their belongings to move from their southwest Denver home.

On May 23, 2019, Kartabrata walked into a home in the 3000 block of South Golden Way and shot 11-year-old Christine McDaniels, 48-year-old Joseph McDaniels and 37-year-old Althea McDaniels.

He was married to Joseph McDaniels' mother, the Denver District Attorney's Office said at the time of the shooting.

The couple's 9-year-old son saw Kartabrata pull out a gun and shoot both his mother and father. Kartabrata then chased and shot Christine McDaniels, the DA's Office said.

The children's grandmother – no relation to Kartabrata – escaped by jumping out a second-story window while the boy ran for help, according to the DA's Office.

According to court records, Kartabrata was found guilty Friday in Denver District Court of:

Three counts of first-degree murder

Felony menacing

His sentencing was scheduled for May 6.

According to the arrest affidavit from Denver Police, the McDaniels family had recently sold their home and were packing up their belongings when Kartabrata knocked on the door and stated that his wife had left her purse in the house.

The boy told Kartabrata "let's look for it" and then Kartabrata "pulled out a gun and started shooting," the affidavit says.