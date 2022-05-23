Denver police investigating triple shooting

Police said the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Lawrence Street on Monday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a shooting that left three people injured Monday morning.

DPD tweeted about a shooting in the 2300 block of Lawrence Street at 4:07 a.m. on Monday. Police said three people were found shot including two men and a woman.

An officer on scene told 9NEWS the victims were taken to Denver Health with unknown injuries.

Police said they are investigating what led up to the shooting and working to develop suspect information.

DPD has not released additional information in the investigation.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating the shooting in the 2300 Block Lawrence St. 3 victims located, two men and one woman. Extent of injuries unknown at this time investigation is ongoing. Officers are working to develop suspect information. #Denver pic.twitter.com/iPAWIHrNbB — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 23, 2022

> Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.