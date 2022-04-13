Denver Police investigating multiple hit-and-run crashes

Police are looking for two unidentified vehicles that left two pedestrians severely injured.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating multiple hit-and-run crashes that left two pedestrians severely injured in the Denver metro area.

The first incident was reported on March 31 at 8:17 p.m. in the 4200 block of North Federal Boulevard.

The driver was traveling south when they struck a pedestrian crossing the street in an unidentified vehicle, according to police.

Police are looking for a vehicle that may have "moderate to minor" damage to the passenger side of the vehicle.

Another hit-and-run at the intersection of East Albrook Drive and North Peoria was reported on April 2 at 10:14 p.m.

A pedestrian was struck by an unidentified car traveling east while crossing Albrook Drive. The vehicle is reported to possibly have "moderate to minor" damage to the driver’s side.

#Denver, do you have any information regarding these hit & run crash investigations? If so, call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 — you can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward. pic.twitter.com/mKneSWUO7l — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 13, 2022

DPD is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the unknown drivers and vehicles involved in both crashes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

