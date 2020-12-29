Girl, man shot near South Federal Blvd in Denver

Police have not yet released the conditions of the victims. They also said no arrests have been made in the shooting.

DENVER — Police said two people were shot near South Federal Boulevard and West Bates Avenue in Denver Monday evening. That's across the street from the former Colorado Heights University campus.

Denver Police tweeted that the victims are a juvenile female and an adult male. The girl and man were taken to a hospital.

Their conditions have not yet been released by police.

Police also said no arrests had been made as of yet.

Police said the shooting scene is very active. They are asking for anyone who may have information on the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This is a developing story and we post updates as information is released.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.