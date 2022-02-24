42 arrests made at Union Station as part of enforcement operation

Ten of the 42 people had felony warrants, according to the Denver Police Department.

DENVER — Denver Police said they arrested 42 people at Union Station, mostly for misdemeanor warrants and drug possession offenses, during an enforcement operation on Wednesday.

DPD said the "large-scale" operation focused on arresting people with outstanding warrants and people who were seen engaging in illegal activities. The Denver Sheriff's Department assisted with the operation.

That included closing restrooms on the bus concourse level to discourage drug use. At the time, a spokesperson said that was done after a trace amount of fentanyl was discovered in one of the bathrooms.

“The Denver Police Department, Mayor Hancock, and City partners have vowed to address illegal activity and other challenges at this vital transportation and business hub, and yesterday’s arrests demonstrate our commitment to curbing crime and making this space safe for everyone,” said DPD Chief Paul M. Pazen.

“Our ongoing efforts will continue to focus on violent, property and narcotics-related crimes in the area, with an emphasis on holding accountable individuals who prey upon those suffering from addiction.”

Of the 42 arrests made, 10 were for felony offenses, including the distribution of a controlled substance, DPD said. The remaining arrests involved misdemeanor warrants and drug possession offenses.

During Wednesday's operation, DPD’s Outreach Case Coordinator contacted 10 individuals who were in need of assistance, providing information on relevant services and the resources available to them.

Since Jan. 1, DPD has made more than 500 arrests at Union Station.

According to previously released numbers, DPD officers made 120 arrests there in October and 147 in November of last year.

A spokesperson for Union Station said the operation happened at the RTD bus terminal.

