Man charged in crash that killed 1, seriously injured 2

Donovan Bartlett, 41, faces one count of vehicular homicide.

DENVER — A man has been charged for a crash that killed a person and injured two others, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday.

Denver Police Department (DPD) said at about 7:51 p.m. on Feb. 12, officers were responding to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West Evans Avenue and South Zuni Street, according to the district attorney's office.

The front-passenger in a van going through a green light died, and two others suffered serious bodily injuries, according to the district attorney's office.

Donovan Bartlett, 41, was arrested at the scene and charged with one count of vehicular homicide, the district attorney's office said.

He is scheduled to appear for a second advisement at 9 a.m. on March 2.

