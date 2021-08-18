Denver Police looking for suspects in string of crimes, including deadly shooting

Police are looking for at least 4 suspects involved in 5 incidents Tuesday night, including the death of a student at the Yeshiva Toras Chaim school.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) held a news conference Wednesday to discuss an ongoing investigation in a related string of violent incidents, including a deadly shooting, that happened on Tuesday night.

The first of five incidents happened around 10 p.m., DPD Major Crimes Division Commander Matt Clark said, when police received a report of a car in a parking lot on the 2700 block of West Alameda Avenue being broken into.

Witnesses reported having a gun pulled on them when confronting the individuals breaking into the car, before leaving the scene in a stolen dark blue 2020 Toyota Camry with license plate number AGNZ29. Police said no injuries were reported in this incident.

Officers were then called to a reported carjacking incident around 10:50 p.m. near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Grape Street.

The suspects arrived in the stolen Camry, and police said one entered the victim's 2018 Honda CRV with Colorado license plate number CGOW44. When the victim moved to confront the suspect in his CRV, the suspect pointed a gun at him, police said. No injures were reported in this incident.

About 20 minutes later, police said a man was walking in the area of North Lafayette Street and East Colfax Avenue when he was approached by several men wearing masks, ordered to the ground and robbed. During the incident, the victim was shot by one of the suspects and he was transported to the hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

The suspects were last seen heading west on East Colfax Avenue, and police said they were associated with the blue Camry and maroon CRV.

Around 11:35 p.m., police were called to the Yeshiva Toras Chaim school on the 1500 block of North Stuart Street for a reported shooting. Investigators believe the victim was walking outside of the school when the suspects approached and began shooting at him, police said.

The victim was identified by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner as 18-year-old Shmuel Silverberg, an adult student at the school. He was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot injures where he was produced dead, according to police.

DPD said it's not clear if there was any interaction between the victim and suspects.

The following statement was released on behalf of Yeshiva Toras Chaim:

"Our Yeshiva Toras Chaim community is grief stricken at the killing of one of our students overnight. We are caring for our faculty, staff, students, and their families in the face of this tragic and incomprehensible act of violence. We are grateful for the support we are receiving from our Denver community and from around the country, and for the work of local law enforcement authorities who have made this their top priority. Our community is seeking solace and privacy at this time."

The next incident involving the suspects was a burglary at a Lakewood business, where DPD said a gray 1998 Toyota RAV4 with Colorado license plate number AGNZ29 was stolen.

DPD said they are looking for at least four suspects, and they should be considered armed and dangerous. They are also seeking information on the three vehicles involved, which are pictured below:

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

