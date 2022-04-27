Woman found dead in stairwell, suspect arrested

The victim and suspect were in a current or past relationship, according to Denver Police.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — A 19-year-old woman was found killed Saturday in a stairwell of a building at East 16th Avenue and North Broadway, and a suspect has been arrested, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

Officers responded to the building at 8:15 a.m. on a report of a person who was unconscious in a stairwell, police said. The victim, identified as Namantha Noller Rice, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Denver Medical Examiner's Office said that the cause of death was from blunt-force injuries and asphyxia.

Investigators identified Innis Lee Collins, 39, as the suspect and took him into custody Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree murder, DPD said.

It was believed that Rice and Collins were in a current or previous relationship, police said.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.