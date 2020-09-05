Woman dies after shooting, Denver Police investigating

The incident took place in an alley between North Verbena Street and North Valentia Street.

DENVER — An adult woman died fater a shooting in an alleyway in east Denver on Saturday, according to Denver Police Department (DPD).

Officers responded to the 1400 block of the alley between North Verbena Street and North Valentia Street, DPD said.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and DPD announced that that victim had died a few hours later.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

