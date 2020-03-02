DENVER — A man dubbed the "Sweet Tooth Bandit" was arrested last month after allegedly committing a series of aggravated robberies between August 2019 and January 2020, the Denver District Attorney's office said.

Emanuel Martinez, 22, is accused of robbing Haagen-Dazs, Jamba Juice, Yogurtland and other businesses.

Martinez was charged with 16 counts of aggravated robbery, one count of a criminal attempt to commit aggravated robbery, one count of menacing and 16 counts of committing a crime of violence which is a sentence enhancer, the DA's Office said.

The following is a list of robberies Martinez is accused of committing:

08/24/19 – Conoco at 1200 E. 8th Avenue

10/17/19 – Haagen-Dazs at 2000 E. 1st Avenue

10/19/19 – Jamba Juice at 575 N. Lincoln Street

10/23/19 – Yogurtland at 550 N. Grant Street

10/25/19 – Qdoba at 1400 E. 17th Avenue

10/31/19 – Yogurtland at 550 N. Grant Street

11/02/19 – Subway at 757 E. 20th Avenue

11/05/19 – Conoco at 1200 E. 8th Avenue

11/16/19 – Yogurtland at 550 N. Grant Street

12/24/19 – Starbucks at 200 N. Quebec Street

12/30/19 – Starbucks at 200 N. Quebec Street

01/01/20 – Subway at 200 N. Quebec Street

01/05/20 – Subway at 200 N. Quebec Street

01/08/20 – Starbucks at 200 N. Quebec Street

