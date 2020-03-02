DENVER — A man dubbed the "Sweet Tooth Bandit" was arrested last month after allegedly committing a series of aggravated robberies between August 2019 and January 2020, the Denver District Attorney's office said.
Emanuel Martinez, 22, is accused of robbing Haagen-Dazs, Jamba Juice, Yogurtland and other businesses.
Martinez was charged with 16 counts of aggravated robbery, one count of a criminal attempt to commit aggravated robbery, one count of menacing and 16 counts of committing a crime of violence which is a sentence enhancer, the DA's Office said.
The following is a list of robberies Martinez is accused of committing:
- 08/24/19 – Conoco at 1200 E. 8th Avenue
- 10/17/19 – Haagen-Dazs at 2000 E. 1st Avenue
- 10/19/19 – Jamba Juice at 575 N. Lincoln Street
- 10/23/19 – Yogurtland at 550 N. Grant Street
- 10/25/19 – Qdoba at 1400 E. 17th Avenue
- 10/31/19 – Yogurtland at 550 N. Grant Street
- 11/02/19 – Subway at 757 E. 20th Avenue
- 11/05/19 – Conoco at 1200 E. 8th Avenue
- 11/16/19 – Yogurtland at 550 N. Grant Street
- 12/24/19 – Starbucks at 200 N. Quebec Street
- 12/30/19 – Starbucks at 200 N. Quebec Street
- 01/01/20 – Subway at 200 N. Quebec Street
- 01/05/20 – Subway at 200 N. Quebec Street
- 01/08/20 – Starbucks at 200 N. Quebec Street
