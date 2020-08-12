Deputies arrest Superior man for sexual exploitation of a child

Deputies arrested Richard Williams after getting a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man living in Superior is in the Boulder County jail after being arrested for sexual exploitation of a child.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said detectives working on the Internet Crimes Against Children task force got a tip on Nov. 18 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The tip said illegal internet activity, specifically relating to child exploitation material, was occurring at a home in the 200 block of Mohawk Circle in Superior, according to a release from BCSO.

Deputies executed a search warrant and found multiple people at the home, along with numerous electronic devices, deputies said.

One of the people at the home was 49-year-old Ronald Eugene Williams, deputies said.

Forensic examinations of Williams' electronic devices showed that he had been using anonymous chat apps and dark web browsers for his illegal activities, deputies said.

Williams would often pose as a single mother on the apps to send, receive and exploit illegal images from other users, BCSO said.

Deputies said more than 8,000 child exploitation pictures and videos were found on Williams's devices.

Williams was arrested on Dec. 4 for six counts of sexual exploitation of a child (possession with intent to distribute).

Deputies said they do not believe any people in the community were victims of Williams.

Williams is being held in the Boulder County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.

If you or anyone you know have tips on the exploitation of children, online enticement of children, sex tourism, sex trafficking or other online crimes against children, you can submit them here.