MONUMENT, Colo. — No criminal charges will be filed against two SWAT team members following an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead in September.

A decision letter by the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said two deputies discharged their weapons after seeing David Page, 20, point what appeared to be a firearm in their direction. Page was shot three times and was pronounced dead at the scene, the letter says .

The incident unfolded on Sunday, Sept. 29 in Monument, a city about 50 driving miles south of Denver. At about 8:30 a.m. that day, officers were called to a home in the 2000 block of Second Street after receiving reports regarding a disturbance.

The caller told police that Page “had been yelling, banging around and breaking things since early in the morning,” according to the letter. The caller also said he could hear yelling from inside an apartment and that the suspect had a machete.

A deputy responded to the scene and found broken glass from a window that was broken in the back of the apartment, according to the letter. An officer made contact with Page who said he was “alone in the apartment, was not hurt, did not need medical attention and was not homicidal or suicidal,” the letter says.

According to the letter, the officer felt leaving Page alone in the apartment would allow time for the situation to deescalate. The letter says the officer planned to return to the apartment at a later time to take a criminal mischief report.

A few hours later, at about 3 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received multiple calls reporting an individual shooting a pellet gun at pedestrians and vehicles from inside a home. An El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) SWAT Unit was deployed to the apartment at 3:50 p.m.

When officers attempted to make contact this time, Page fired multiple projectiles at an occupied EPSO marked cruiser, damaging the front windshield and shattering a door window, the letter says, adding that Page also caused damage to several other law enforcement vehicles.

Page then retreated into the apartment before returning to the door with his hands raised. He was holding what appeared to be a semi-automatic pistol, which he pointed directly at law enforcement, the letter says.

Two members of the SWAT Team then fired at Page, striking him three times, according to the letter. After tactical entry was made into the apartment, Page was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later recovered an inoperable airsoft BB gun from inside the residence. Police said a orange safety cap on the gun had been painted black to make it resemble a real weapon.

