Investigators believe a 33-year-old was shot and killed Sunday afternoon following a dispute with a man who didn’t want him to keep living in his Evergreen home, according to news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, identified as Alexander Hudspeth, was found lying in a driveway in the 7700 block of Highway 73 in Evergreen following the shooting.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says David Claussen, 46, owns the home and fatally shot Hudspeth during a confrontation that started sometime before 3:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Claussen has since been taken into custody and faces charges for second-degree homicide.

His first court appearance was slated for Monday morning.

© 2018 KUSA