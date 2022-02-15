x
Deputies investigating homicide after body found in Jefferson County

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said "the circumstances in which the body was found are suspicious," and they are investigating the death as a homicide.
CONIFER, Colo. — Deputies are investigating the death of a person found east of Conifer Tuesday as a homicide, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said around 2 p.m., investigators found a person's body near the intersection of Pleasant Park Road and High Grade Road.

Deputies said "the circumstances in which the body was found are suspicious," and they are investigating the death as a homicide.

The coroner's office will identify the victim and determine how they died.

The sheriff's office did not release any other details about the investigation Tuesday night. 

They are asking anyone who drove through the area in the past week and saw anything out of the ordinary to call their tip line at 303-271-5612.

