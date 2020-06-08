Deputies looking for witnesses to stabbing near Platteville

The stabbing happened on Sunday Aug. 2 and the suspect is in custody.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies with the Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) are looking for additional witnesses to a stabbing that occurred on Aug. 2 near Platteville.

They're not releasing the exact location, just that it was at a home in an unincorporated area of the county near Platteville.

The suspect was located by deputies several blocks away from the scene and arrested. He or she is being held at the Weld County Jail on two active warrants and two felony charges stemming from Sunday’s incident. Additional charges are pending.

Weld County detectives are trying to identify more witnesses who might have been at the home when the stabbing occurred.

Anyone who thinks they have information about should call Detective Sierra Vessels at 970-400-2836.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimeshurt.com. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward.