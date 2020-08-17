Adams County deputies looking for person of interest in deadly shooting

Ashley Elizabeth White, 25, has not been located.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a person of interest in a deadly shooting.

According to a release from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, deputies responded to a home in the 6000 block of 80th Avenue, in the Dupont neighborhood, for a report of an unconscious and unresponsive person with gunshot wounds Friday.

The release said when they arrived, they found a man inside the home who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Ashley Elizabeth White (pictured), 25, is being called a person of interest in the case and has not been located, the release said.

White is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 100 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. She has a tattoo of goat horns just below her neck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

