Deputies: Man allegedly deposits cocaine along with cash at Colorado bank

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the 34-year-old suspect accidentally deposited 2 bags of cocaine at a bank drive-thru.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — People can trust banks to keep their money safe, but as for their drugs? Not so much.

Case in point: an incident in Jefferson County where deputies said 34-year-old David Pangallo allegedly deposited two bags of cocaine along with his cash at a bank on the 8300 block of Continental Divide Road on Friday.

According to a Facebook post from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a bank teller discovered the drugs when he opened a tube the customer sent in the drive-thru.

“After further investigation it turns out the customer didn’t mean to deposit his cocaine,” the Facebook post says. “Imagine that.”

The teller called police, and deputies said they found more drugs in Pangallo’s car, the Facebook post says.

He was taken into custody but has since been released. It’s unclear what charges he will face for the incident.

