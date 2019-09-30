MONUMENT, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office on Sunday afternoon responded to a suspect who had barricaded himself inside an apartment complex on Second Street near Beacon Lite Road, KRDO reports.

Witnesses say the man had a BB gun and was shooting passersby and passing vehicles.

The town of Monument in a tweet said the sheriff's office asked residents to secure their homes and stay away from doors and windows.

The town said Second and Third streets in downtown will be closed Sunday night from Jefferson to Beacon Lite Road and to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS