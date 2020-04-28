Deputies search for man suspected of randomly firing shots at oil, gas workers in Weld County

The Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying the suspect who is considered a threat to public safety.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of randomly firing on workers at an oil and gas site.

Deputies at 2:15 p.m. Monday responded to a report of shots fired at an oil field site near Weld County roads 6 and 29 north of Brighton, the Sheriff's Office said.

WSCO said employees reported someone had fired multiple rounds at them and their equipment while driving by in a white SUV. None of the employees were injured.

The Sheriff's Office said the vehicle was later identified as a white Chevy Trailblazer (pictured above) with a Denver Broncos sticker on the left side of the tailgate and Colorado license plate UQY-913.

The driver and suspected shooter, pictured below, is described as a stocky white man in his 30s-40s with short dark hair and a goatee, WCSO said.

WSCO said there was at least one other person in the SUV at the time of the shooting. The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as a random act of violence and the suspect is considered a threat to public safety.

Anyone with information about the suspect or shooting is asked to call Det. Anthony Simmons at 970-400-5376 or Investigations Sgt. Aaron Walker at 970-400-2856. Reference case number 20W014722.

Anyone who encounters the vehicle is asked to immediately call 911. Do not approach the vehicle, as the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimeshurt.com. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward.