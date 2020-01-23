ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) is urging residents to shelter in place while they look for someone who they say was involved in a car theft and officer-involved shooting near 16363 E. Fremont Ave.

That's near the intersection of Parker and Arapahoe roads.

The ACSO said in a tweet that around 8 p.m. deputies confronted three suspects inside a car that had been reported stolen.

At some point ACSO said deputies fired their weapons, hitting one of the suspects. That person is now in the hospital. A woman who was in the car was arrested, according to ACSO. Deputies are looking for the third suspect, identified only as a man. ACSO said they didn't know if he is armed.

One deputy suffered minor injuries during an attempt to arrest one of the suspects, ACSO said.

The ACSO originally said in a tweet the suspects shot at deputies, then tweeted the suspects did not fire weapons.

