FORT MORGAN - A man wanted in connection with a double homicide in New Mexico was shot by Morgan County deputies outside the Walmart store in Fort Morgan, a spokesperson for the city's Department of Public Safety said.

The suspect was leaving the store at 1300 Barlow Rd. around 8 a.m. when he was confronted by deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff's office, Paul Schultz, the chief of public safety in Fort Morgan told 9NEWS.

The man "made a threatening gesture toward deputies" and was shot, Schultz said.

The only person injured was the suspect. He was critically injured and was flown to Loveland Medical Center, according to Schultz.

A spokesperson for the Albuquerque police department confirmed that a man wanted for a double homicide in their city early Thursday morning was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Colorado.

Law enforcement in New Mexico reportedly told Northeast Colorado law enforcement that there was a potentially armed-and-dangerous suspect headed to their area.

Fort Morgan police are investigating.

Check back for more on this breaking story.

© 2018 KUSA