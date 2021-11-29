Law enforcement investigating disturbance with shots fired in Commerce City

Police and deputies responded to a disturbance with shots fired Monday night.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — People in the area were asked to shelter in place as law enforcement responded to a disturbance with shots fired in Commerce City Monday night.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said it happened in the area of Highway 85 and Brighton Boulevard between 74th Avenue and 76th Avenue. The Commerce City Police Department is also on the scene.

A deputy on the scene told 9NEWS at least two people fired shots out of a car. Commerce City police exchanged gunfire with the people inside the car, according to the deputy.

The suspects moved away from that scene and then barricaded themselves in the car on Highway 85 in the area of 74th Avenue, the deputy said.

The sheriff's office asked people in the area to shelter in place while law enforcement responded. The sheriff's office said around 8:45 p.m. that the scene is now secure.

Roads in the area remain closed to traffic as deputies continue to investigate the situation, the sheriff's office said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.