KUSA — An El Paso County sheriff's deputy faces four charges -- all misdemeanors -- in connection to a crash that killed a Colorado couple and injured two other people last month.

The Colorado State Patrol charged Quinlan Linebaugh, 29, with two counts of careless driving resulting in death and two counts of careless driving resulting in serious bodily injury on Thursday.

According to CSP, the crash happened on Highway 24 about 5 miles east of Colorado Springs on July 24.

KOAA reports Linebaugh was behind the wheel of a marked El Paso County Sheriff’s Office cruiser that was driving behind Kenneth Wuerfele, 75, and Dorothy Wuerfele, 71, on Highway 24. CSP said Linebaugh passed the couple, entering the eastbound lanes where a dump truck was driving.

Capt. John Lupton with the Colorado State Patrol said the dump truck swerved to avoid the deputy’s car, causing the truck to fishtail and hit the Wuerfele’s Lincoln Mark 8 head-on, killing both of them.

Linebaugh has been employed with the sheriff's office since Feb. 13, 2012, and was assigned to the Law Enforcement Bureau as a School Resource Officer. He has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending termination.

Alcohol and drug use are not considered contributing factors in the crash at this time. This crash remains under investigation.

