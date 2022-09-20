Empty beer bottle found in hit-and-run suspect's vehicle

Octavio Gonzelez-Garcia is accused of running into a cornfield after hitting and killing a Weld County deputy who was headed to work on Sunday.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The man accused of hitting and killing a Weld County sheriff's deputy who was headed to work and then fleeing into a cornfield faces charges of careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

Octavio Gonzelez-Garcia was arrested late Monday night in Fort Collins in connection with Sunday's death of Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz. She was riding her motorcycle to the jail where she worked when the crash happened near the intersection of AA Street and Weld County Road (WCR) 37, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office.

A witness reported that she was stopped at the stop sign on AA Street headed eastbound and saw the crash happen, an arrest affidavit says. Traffic on WCR does not have a stop sign at the intersection.

The witnesses said she saw the motorcycle approaching and waited to proceed and then saw the vehicle driven by Gonzelez-Garcia pull out directly in front of the motorcyclist.

The front of the motorcycle collided with the right side of the vehicle and was redirected to the right and fell over, the affidavit says. Hein-Nutz, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the witness, the lone occupant of the vehicle, later identified as Gonzelez-Garcia, ran from the crash scene into a cornfield.

Investigators found an open empty bottle of Bud Light on the front floorboard of his vehicle and a "broken open" can of Modelo beer on the center console. An unopened can 12 pack of beer was found between the front seats. All of those items were collected as evidence along with a cellphone that was found on a passenger floorboard.

The airbag which deployed as a result of the crash was also taken as evidence since it appeared to have a small amount of blood on it, the affidavit says.

Investigators identified Gonzalez-Garcia as a suspect after locating the registered owner of the vehicle who told that Gonzalez-Garcia and another man used it to drive to work. She said that both men worked at a landscaping company.

The woman provided phone numbers for both men but investigators were unable to reach Gonzalez-Garcia. Investigators contacted the company where Gonzalez-Garcia worked and were provided a photo that showed him clocking in. The company also confirmed that Gonzalez-Garcia drove that vehicle.

Gonzalez-Garcia has his first court hearing Tuesday afternoon and is currently behind held on a $50,000 bond.

Hein-Nutz joined the Sheriff's Office in 2018 and was assigned to the Weld County jail as a detention deputy.

The Sheriff's Office is accepting donations to help the family through this difficult time. The public can make a tax-deductible donation to the Weld County Sheriff's Office Posse and note Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz in the memo. Checks can be sent or dropped off at Weld County Sheriff's Office headquarters, 1950 O St. Greeley, CO 80631. Include your name, address and phone number to receive a tax letter.