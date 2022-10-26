2 dead after shooting involving 6 Douglas County deputies

Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle at the Lincoln Station parking lot Wednesday morning.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Two people are dead after a shooting involving six Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) deputies, Wednesday morning.

DCSO first tweeted about the incident at 2:38 a.m.

According to DCSO, deputies were patrolling the RTD Lincoln Station parking lot, located at 10203 Station Way in Lone Tree, when they noticed a black Kia with no license plates and the locks punched out.

When deputies approached the vehicle, the suspects inside the vehicle fired shots at deputies, according to DCSO.

Six deputies returned fire and the two people inside the Kia were killed, DCSO said. One deputy was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Kia that the suspects were in was confirmed to be stolen, DCSO said in a tweet.

DCSO asked the public to avoid the area while crews are on the scene investigating the shooting. The RTD Lincoln Station parking lot and ramp will be closed during the investigation, according to DCSO.

DCSO did not release the identities of the suspects involved in the shooting.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.