Man confronts deputy with knife after calling 911, sheriff's office says

The man was shot multiple times by the deputy during the confrontation, a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A man who called 911 to report that he was being followed confronted a deputy who arrived to assist him with a knife, resulting in that deputy discharging his weapon at the man, according to a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO).

At about midnight, JCSO dispatch received a call from a man who was concerned that someone was following them, JCSO spokesperson Jacki Kelley said.

She said the caller had pulled into a parking lot at 8055 W. Bowles Ave.

"Our first deputy arrived shortly thereafter and he was immediately confronted by a male suspect with a knife," Kelley said. "There was a confrontation between the two of them. During the course of that confrontation the male was shot."

He was shot multiple times, according to Kelley, but continued to "violently fight" with the deputy.

The suspect was then taken into custody and transported to an area hospital, according to Kelley. The condition of the suspect is unknown, according to JCSO.

The deputy involved was not injured, Kelley said.

The critical incident response response team is investigating the incident.

