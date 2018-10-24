A deputy was taken to a local hospital after a scuffle during intake at the Denver jail Tuesday afternoon, just a day after another deputy was injured by an inmate.

According to Daria Serna with the Denver Sheriff Department, a prisoner was going through processing at 4:30 p.m. when he became unruly. Deputies took him to a cell near the edge of the intake area. While being escorted to the cell, the inmate hurt a deputy.

That deputy was rushed to a local hospital, as is standard procedure for any injuries at the jail on deputies, a spokesperson said. The extent of the deputy's injuries wasn't released. Serna said it wasn't known if the deputy has been released from the hospital.

This incident comes just a day after the Fraternal Order of Police said another deputy was hit in the head with a milk crate by an inmate. FOP is the union that represents deputies. After the inmate hit the deputy with a milk crate Monday, he followed up by choking the law enforcement officer, FOP said.

Last week, the Sheriff Department said an inmate punched a deputy in the face. According to law enforcement, that prisoner was one of the jail's "highest level mental patients." Per the department, about 1,000 of the 2,000 inmates have a mental health alert.

© 2018 KUSA-TV