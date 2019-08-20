DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Two people are in custody after they rammed a Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy's vehicle with a stolen vehicle early Tuesday morning, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

Around 4:30 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen in the area of South Quebec Street and Monarch Boulevard in Highlands Ranch.

The vehicle was stopped near C-470 and South Quebec Street where the driver rammed a deputy's vehicle, the spokesperson said.

No injuries were reported, however, the two suspects were taken to the hospital to be checked out which is standard protocol after a crash according to the sheriff's office.

No names have been released.

