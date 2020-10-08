Westminster woman dies after being shot in July

Police are still looking for who shot Destiny Morehouse on July 18.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A Westminster woman died nearly three weeks after she had been shot during an outdoor gathering in July.

A friend told 9NEWS Destiny Morehouse died on Aug. 5. Westminster Police on Monday confirmed that Morehouse had passed away.

Morehouse was shot in the early morning hours on July 18, according to Westminster Police.

Police said they responded to the shooting at 4:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of Raleigh Street, which is just north of Westminster High School between Sheridan and Federal boulevards.

Morehouse had invited a group of people to her home, according to police.

At some point, a fight broke out and police said Morehouse tried to intervene. She was shot in the torso and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Westminster Police said they believe 10-15 people saw the altercation and have information that may lead to the identity of the suspect(s) involved. Investigators also said they believe this incident was videotaped by more than one individual and ask that any photos or videos be forwarded to police.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

