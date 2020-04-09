$10,000 reward for information about shooting at party that killed woman

Destiny Morehouse was shot and killed when she was trying to break up a fight outside of her Westminster house, police said. She leaves behind a young child.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — There is now a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the death of a Westminster woman who was shot and killed while trying to break up a fight at a party back in July.

Destiny Morehouse succumbed to her injuries from the July 18 shooting in early August. She leaves behind a young child.

According to a Crime Stoppers bulletin distributed Friday afternoon, Morehouse was shot after she held a gathering for a group of friends outside of her home. Dozens of people are ultimately believed to have attended the party that night, and it extended into the early morning hours of July 18.

Police said that a fight broke out outside Morehouse’s home, which was in the 7100 block of Raleigh Street just north of Westminster High School between Sheridan and Federal boulevards.

While Morehouse attempted to break up the fight, she was shot in the torso, police said. Between 10 and 15 people are believed to have seen what happened, but as of Sept. 4, no one has come forward and no arrests have been made.

Now, a private donor has helped increase the reward for information about Morehouse’s death to $10,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. The tip line is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.