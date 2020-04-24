Details emerge from arrest of Idaho Springs mayor on domestic violence charge

An officer responding to a report of a disturbance found two broken chairs in Michael Hillman's home, according to an arrest affidavit.

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo — An arrest affidavit is providing new details on the arrest of Idaho Springs Mayor Michael Hillman on a domestic violence charge.

According to the affidavit, an Idaho Springs police officer was dispatched to a disturbance call on Miner Street just after 3 p.m. on Friday, April 17.

When the officer arrived, he found Hillman sitting on a couch just inside the front door, the affidavit says.

The officer saw two broken chairs and a centerpiece on the floor in the living room, and another centerpiece on the floor by the hall/stairwell area, according to the affidavit.

Two children of Hillman and his wife were upstairs and overheard an argument, the affidavit says, adding that they heard their father yelling and swearing at their mother.

Hillman's wife said she was frightened for herself and the children, according to the affidavit, so she left the house and hoped that Hillman would calm down.

The officer said in the affidavit that because of the damaged property, the intimidation to Hillman's wife and the frightening of the children, he arrested Michael Hillman for criminal mischief, harassment and domestic violence.

The couple have been married for 20 years, the affidavit says.

In a Facebook post last week to an Idaho Springs community group, Hillman wrote that he was "ashamed and disappointed in myself because this is not who I am."

"I am human and I am taking full responsibility for my actions and no one else is to blame," he writes in the post. "I am already working on the things that I need to be doing to start the healing process for my family."

He wrote that he plans to stay in his position as mayor and asks that his constituents "let due process happen for me as you would want for yourself."

Hillman is due in court on June 10 for an appearance on bond and again on June 30 for his arraignment.

Hillman is in his second term as mayor of Idaho Springs. He recently survived an attempted recall, according to Colorado Politics.