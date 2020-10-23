Denver Fire commander suffers minor injuries in rollover crash

The commander had his lights and sirens on responding to a fire call, when another car hit his department car.

DENVER — A Denver Fire Department (DFD) shift commander was hit in a rollover crash while he was responding to a call Thursday night, according to a news release from DFD.

The commander, who has not been identified, had his lights and sirens on at the time of the crash, DFD said.

The commander is with his wife at the hospital and DFD said that he suffered minor injuries.

When the DFD vehicle was hit by another car, it rolled and the chief had to be removed, DFD said.

DFD reminded drivers to always yield to emergency vehicles.

Title 42 of Colorado's vehicles and traffic regulations say when an emergency vehicle approaches a driver making use of their audible or visual signals, the driver is to yield until the authorized emergency vehicle passed unless directed otherwise by a police officer.

No information was given about the other driver's condition.

Responding lights & sirens to a fire the #DenverFireDepartment Shift Commander was hit by a car causing the command vehicle to rollover trapping our Chief. After extrication efforts the Chief was removed & luckily suffered minor injuries. @CityofDenver #YieldtoEmergencyVehicles pic.twitter.com/HNCXAMImg1 — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) October 23, 2020