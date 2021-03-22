Reward increased to $15K for info about Denver teen found dead in park

Diego Marquez was shot to death in a park in Denver's Green Valley Ranch neighborhood on Sept. 21, 2019.

DENVER — There is now a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an additional arrest in the murder of 17-year-old Diego Marquez, who was found shot to death in a park in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood in September 2019.

“I’m just wanting to get justice for my son and get those individuals off the streets,” Jose Marquez, Diego’s father, said in a news release. “You’d be doing the right thing, giving that information you have. I know someone knows a lot of things.”

One suspect in the shooting was arrested in 2020. Since he is under 18, his name has not yet been released, and according to a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin, there is believed to be an accomplice.

Diego Marquez was found dead at Green Valley Ranch Park near East 45th Avenue and Argonne Street at 8:10 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2019, according to police. Investigators said he was shot and killed at around 1 a.m. that morning.

The first arrest in the case was made due to an anonymous tip to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Now, thanks to an anonymous donor and Marquez’s family, the reward for information has been increased from $10,000 to $15,000.

Police have not yet released information about a possible motive for the crime, or a description of potential suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

