Affidavit: Dispute between neighbors over children playing led to fatal shooting

Jason Arroyo, 33, is charged with murder in the Sept. 6 double shooting at West 35th Avenue and Lipan Street.

DENVER — A dispute between neighbors when one became upset over some children playing led to a double shooting Sept. 6 at West 35th Avenue and Lipan Street in Denver, according to the probable cause statement in the case.

A man and a woman were shot about 7 p.m. Sept. 6. The woman died of her injuries on Saturday. The Denver Police Department (DPD) hasn't released an update on the man's condition.

The identity of the woman will be released by the Denver Medical Examiner's Office.

According to the DPD probable cause statement, witnesses told police that the incident started when the suspect became upset with some children playing in a yard area at the back of an apartment building and threw water on them.

One of the victims confronted the suspect, identified as Jason Arroyo, 33, and they got into an argument. The suspect went back into his home and returned with a pistol, the statement says.

Witnesses said they heard about six gunshots before the suspect fled the scene, according to police.

DPD officers who responded to the scene spotted the suspect running in and out of front and back yards between 35th and Mariposa Street, and West 36th Avenue and Osage Street, the statement says.

Officers set up a perimeter and ultimately found the suspect in a detached garage at a house on Osage Street and took him into custody, police said.

Arroyo was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of menacing, according to the district attorney's office.