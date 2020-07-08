Distinctive truck used in ATM burglary

Brighton police are also hoping to identifty a second vehicle that was used in the burglary Thursday morning at an ENT credit union.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Police in Brighton are looking for the people responsible for an ATM burglary which happened in the early morning on Aug. 6.

On Thursday, the suspects used a stolen red Ford F-250 to burglarize the ATM at ENT Credit Union located at 2018 Prairie Center Parkway which right near the intersection of Eagle Boulevard and Prairie Center Parkway.

The stolen pick-up was later recovered on Eagle Boulevard near the Interstate 76 overpass around 5:45 that same morning. It's believed that the truck was at the Elements at Prairie Center apartment complex between 5:20 a.m. and 5:40 a.m.

It's red with a white stripe and has a business logo for Major Geothermal on the side. Investigators are also attempting to identify a second, unknown vehicle that they believe was involved in the crime.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the second vehicle, which might have been seen near the red and white striped pick-up at any of the locations listed above, to call 303-655-8740.