FORT LUPTON, Colo. — Officers with the Fort Lupton Police Department were involved in a shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to a release from the agency.

According to a press release, Fort Lupton officers responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of 14th Street around 1:40 p.m. It was sometime after that the shooting happened.

Details at this time are limited, and it's unclear if it was an officer or a suspect who was shot in the incident. It's also unknown what the injured person's condition is.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing and urge anyone with information to call Commander Sanchez with the Johnstown Police Department at 970-587-2216 or Sergeant Bollig with the Greeley Police Department at 970-371-3932.

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team will be handling this investigation.