DOC employee arrested in northeast Denver shooting that left juvenile dead

Desmond Manning, 46, was arrested on a second degree murder charge, according to DPD.

DENVER — Police have arrested a Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC) employee in connection with a shooting in northeast Denver early Thursday morning that injured a man and killed a juvenile.

According to a release from the Denver Police Department (DPD), the investigation revealed that when suspects in a burglary at a house in the 14500 block of East 51st Place ran off and entered 46-year-old Desmond Manning's yard, Manning fired multiple shots.

DPD said two males, an adult and a juvenile, were hit. Both were taken to the hospital, where the juvenile died.

Police said Manning (pictured below) was arrested for investigation of secon-degree murder. A DOC spokesperson confirmed Manning is on administrative leave.

The name of the juvenile will come from the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner, and the Denver District Attorney's Office will make the final decision on any possible charges against Manning, DPD said.

The man who was shot and two other juveniles were arrested for investigation of first-degree criminal trespass, according to DPD.

DPD said the investigation is ongoing, so they're asking anyone with information to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.