Doctor who secretly recorded young, naked patients sent to federal prison

Justin Neisler, who was accused of using a Spy Pen camera to film the patients without their knowledge, was also sentenced on child porn charges.

DENVER — A doctor who secretly recorded young male patients while they were undressed was sentenced to 23 years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Upon his release, 32-year-old Dr. Justin Neisler will serve 10 years in supervised release for the production of child pornography.

He was also ordered to pay $10,100 in assessments to the court and into funds set up to assist victims of child exploitation crimes.

“This sentence is wholly appropriate in light of the horrific acts committed by the one person besides a parent that a child is told to trust unquestionably,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn. “Our hope is that the sentence gives his victims and their parents some sense of closure and allows them to move forward with their lives.”

According to the stipulated facts contained in Neisler’s plea agreement, on Nov. 2, 2018, the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received a tip that child pornography was being distributed by means of social media accounts, later determined to belong to Neisler. The accounts made child pornography available to others.

On March 13, 2019, agents executed a search warrant at Neisler’s residence. During the search, it was determined that Neisler had child pornography on his cellphone and on various other electronic media.

FBI forensic examiners later examined Neisler’s electronic devices and found about 6,600 still images and 1,725 videos of child pornography that he had obtained from online sources.

Investigators determined that during some medical exams, Neisler secretly recorded young boys while they were undressed and without their knowledge, using a Spy Pen Camera and his iPhone. He then watched those videos at home for his own gratification, according to federal prosecutors.

The victims were identified and interviewed, and it was determined that there was no inappropriate physical contact with the victims. Those videos were not distributed to anyone else, prosecutors said.

Neisler’s Colorado medical license has been suspended and was forfeited following his sentencing hearing.