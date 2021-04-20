Deputies look for person who threw small dog from window on I-76

The dog was thrown from a black Lexus sedan on eastbound I-76 near Sheridan at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find out who was responsible for throwing a small dog out of a sedan that was driving on Interstate 76 near Sheridan Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

In a tweet, deputies said the incident happened at around 1:45 p.m. The vehicle involved was a black Lexus sedan, and it was headed eastbound.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the dog was a cream-colored poodle that is now in critical condition. Deputies said Foothills Animal Shelter is caring for the dog and "trying to save its life."

Anyone with information about the possible owner or who witnessed what happened is asked to call Jefferson County Animal Control at 303-271-5070.

METRO DENVER CRIME STOPPERS

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

