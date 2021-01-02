Suspect in Dollar General shooting facing federal firearm charges

The 48-year-old man was arrested last week on suspicion of attempted murder in the shootings of a man and woman in Adams County.

DENVER — A man suspected of shooting two people who were making a purchase at a Dollar General store last week is also facing federal firearms charges in the incident, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced on Monday.

Johnny McCaslin, 48, of Arvada, was arrested last week after a shooting Tuesday at a Dollar General store located at 5300 Sheridan Blvd., according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Two suspects entered the store together. One of them, a woman, made a purchase and left the store. The other, a man, shot two customers multiple times. The victims' injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, ACSO said.

McCaslin was scheduled for a hearing Monday afternoon in U.S. District Court for Colorado on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to the Colorado U.S. Attorney's Office.

During a search of McCaslin's residence after he was taken into custody, investigators found two firearms and ammunition. Because McCaslin was previously convicted of felonies, he was prohibited from possessing firearms, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

McCaslin was also a suspect in two recent Denver shootings, but Denver Police were not able to provide details on which shootings they think he was involved in.

McCaslin was arrested on Wednesday after a barricade situation in Olde Town Arvada. He was taken to the Denver jail.