Man sentenced to 24 years in prison for domestic violent assault

Reo Contreras strangled his girlfriend in Oct. 2018, according to District Attorney's office.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for assaulting his girlfriend by strangling her, something the District Attorney's (DA) office said he had done before.

Reo Contreras pleaded guilty to first degree assault for the Oct. 2018 incident, according to the DA.

Contreras strangled the victim, who is also the mother of his child, causing a dissected carotid artery, the DA said. The victim's friend reported the assault to police.

The DA said this was the third time Contreras had strangled the victim since March 2018. Weeks before the incident, the DA said he had been convicted of those prior assaults and sentenced to domestic violence treatment.